Make restaurant-style okra fries in minutes

#4

Seasoning your fries perfectly

Seasoning is key to elevating the taste of your vegan okra fries. After frying, sprinkle them with salt while they're still hot so it sticks well. You can also add spices like paprika or cumin powder for an extra kick of flavor if you like. Fresh herbs like coriander leaves can also be added post-cooking for added aroma without overpowering other flavors in this dish.