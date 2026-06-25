Make restaurant-style okra fries in minutes
What's the story
Vegan okra fries are a delicious and nutritious alternative to regular fries. This dish, which uses okra as the main ingredient, is both crispy and flavorful. Not only is it an excellent source of dietary fiber, but it also provides essential vitamins and minerals. The preparation is simple and requires minimal ingredients, making it an accessible option for anyone looking to enjoy a healthy snack or side dish.
#1
Selecting fresh okra
Choosing fresh okra is crucial for getting the best texture and flavor in your fries. Pick pods that are bright green, firm, and free from blemishes or wrinkles. The size of the okra matters too; smaller pods tend to be more tender than the larger ones. When possible, buy organic okra to avoid pesticides and support sustainable farming practices.
#2
Preparing okra for frying
To prepare okra for frying, wash it thoroughly under running water. Cut off both ends of each pod and slice them into thin strips or rounds, depending on your preference. For extra crispiness, you can dust the sliced okra with a light coating of cornstarch or chickpea flour before frying. This step helps absorb moisture and creates a crunchy texture when cooked.
#3
Choosing the right oil
Choosing the right oil is key to making crispy vegan okra fries. Go for oils with high smoke points, such as sunflower oil or canola oil, as they fry evenly without burning. Olive oil can also be used, but keep its lower smoke point in mind. Use just enough oil to cover the bottom of your frying pan, allowing even cooking without making them greasy.
#4
Seasoning your fries perfectly
Seasoning is key to elevating the taste of your vegan okra fries. After frying, sprinkle them with salt while they're still hot so it sticks well. You can also add spices like paprika or cumin powder for an extra kick of flavor if you like. Fresh herbs like coriander leaves can also be added post-cooking for added aroma without overpowering other flavors in this dish.