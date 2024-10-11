Summarize Simplifying... In short Crocs is launching Pet Crocs, a line of dog-friendly shoes, alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for their human counterparts.

Available in two glow-in-the-dark colors, Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit, these shoes can be personalized with dog-themed Jibbitz charms.

Paw-some news: Crocs launches pet-friendly shoes

What's the story Globally popular footwear brand Crocs has announced the launch of Pet Crocs, a new product line designed specifically for dogs. The company's decision to make dog-friendly shoes came after years of customer requests and is touted as "one of the most highly requested products in brand history." The inspiration was further fueled by an influx of photos from customers showing their dogs in human-sized Crocs.

Collaboration details

BARK collaborates with Crocs for canine-friendly clogs

The Pet Crocs line comes from a collaboration between Crocs and BARK, the company behind dog toy and product subscription service. The partnership seeks to give dogs comfortable and durable footwear options. These clogs are made from breathable ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam, making sure that your pooch can enjoy its walks in style. This collaboration is an innovative step in the pet product industry.

Product features

Matching pet and human Crocs to hit the market

Along with Pet Crocs, the brand is also introducing matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans. Both variants will have a marbled pattern design and will be offered in two color options: Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit. The shoes will also glow in the dark, "symbolizing a love that illuminates the world." Plus, these clogs have holes for the brand's popular Jibbitz charms, so customers can customize their footwear with dog-specific versions.

Brand statement

Crocs celebrates fan creativity with Pet Crocs launch

Crocs brand president, Anne Mehlman, said that the company was proud to connect with fans and celebrate their creativity. She mentioned that this Croctober reflects Crocs' innovative spirit and celebrates their diverse fan base, showing how their shared creativity can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. The statement reflects the brand's commitment to innovation and customer engagement, which has driven its new product launch.

Launch details

Pet Crocs to launch globally on fan-created holiday

The global launch of Pet Crocs is scheduled for October 23, the fan-created holiday, Croc Day. The dog clogs will be available in three sizes - small, medium, and large - to fit dogs weighing up to 36 kg. The Pet Crocs have been priced at $49.99 (₹4,150 approx.), while the matching lined clogs for humans will be available for $65 (₹5,395 approx.). The launch date highlights the brand's love for its dedicated fan base.