Soar above Pokhara, Nepal: A paragliding adventure

By Simran Jeet 02:54 pm Oct 11, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Pokhara, nestled in the heart of Nepal, offers a unique blend of serene lakes, lush valleys, and majestic Himalayan views. It's a haven for adventurers and peace-seekers alike. Among its many attractions, paragliding in Pokhara stands out as an exhilarating way to witness the beauty of this region from a bird's-eye view, making it a memorable experience for all who visit.

Preparing for your flight

Before embarking on your aerial journey, selecting a reputable paragliding company in Pokhara is crucial. Choose operators known for their certified pilots and impeccable safety records. Tandem flights are available, requiring no prior experience, as you will be paired with a skilled pilot. Ensure to wear comfortable attire and sturdy footwear; the company will provide the rest of the necessary equipment.

Best time to fly

The best paragliding experiences in Pokhara are found during the months from September to November and then again from March to May. These periods offer clear skies and optimal thermal currents, which are essential for longer and more scenic flights. Mornings are typically preferred for their calmer winds, though afternoons also offer spectacular views with the advantage of stronger thermals.

Launch sites and views

Sarangkot Hill, standing at 1,592 meters above sea level, is the preferred takeoff site. Launching from here offers a stunning view of Phewa Lake and the Annapurna Range. As you glide, look out for monasteries, temples, forests, and wildlife below. This experience provides a unique perspective on Pokhara's natural beauty, making it a memorable part of your adventure.

After your flight

Flights generally end near Phewa Lake's shores. After landing, guests can relax by the lake or explore nearby cafes and shops. This period is ideal for reflecting on the paragliding experience while enjoying Nepalese hospitality. Paragliding in Pokhara not only offers an adrenaline rush but also a unique perspective on Nepal's natural beauty, making it an unforgettable experience for both adventurers and newcomers.