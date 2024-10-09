Summarize Simplifying... In short Just a short trip from Edinburgh, you'll find a collection of captivating castles, each with its own unique allure.

From the legendary Glamis Castle, shrouded in mystery and ghostly tales, to the stunning Fyvie Castle, known for its resident spirits and beautiful architecture.

Don't miss the enchanting Crathes Castle, the dramatic Tantallon Castle, and the architecturally impressive Culzean Castle, each offering a blend of history, beauty, and a touch of the supernatural. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Exploring the most popular castles near Edinburgh

By Anujj Trehaan 03:49 pm Oct 09, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's atmospheric capital, is a gateway to exploring some of the most intriguing castles in the country. Steeped in history and surrounded by stunning landscapes, these ancient fortresses offer a unique glimpse into Scotland's past, complete with tales of intrigue, betrayal, and the supernatural. Perfect for a weekend getaway, each castle has its own eerie charm waiting to be discovered.

Glamis Castle

The ghosts of Glamis Castle

Just an hour and a half from Edinburgh lies Glamis Castle, reputed to be one of Scotland's most spots. This majestic castle is wrapped in legends, including that of the Monster of Glamis, a hidden room with dark secrets, and numerous ghost sightings. Visitors can explore its opulent rooms and sprawling grounds while possibly encountering its spectral residents.

Tantallon Castle

The mystery of Tantallon Castle

Perched on the edge of cliffs facing the North Sea, Tantallon Castle offers breathtaking views alongside chilling tales. About an hour's drive from Edinburgh, this semi-ruined fortress is said to be by a mysterious figure captured in photographs by visitors. Its dramatic history as the stronghold of the Douglas family adds layers to its ghostly allure.

Fyvie Castle

Spirits at Fyvie Castle

Fyvie Castle is about three hours north of Edinburgh but well worth the journey for those intrigued by paranormal activity. This stunning castle is known for its beautiful architecture and several resident ghosts attributed to curses laid upon it over the centuries. The Green Lady and Grey Lady are among the spirits said to roam its halls.

Crathes Castle

Hauntings at Crathes Castle

Located two hours from Edinburgh, Crathes Castle boasts enchanting gardens and mysterious rooms. It is renowned for the Green Lady's Room, where visitors often report sudden drops in temperature and glimpses of fleeting figures. Given that this land was a gift from King Robert the Bruce, it's no surprise that this picturesque yet eerie castle captivates everyone who visits.

Culzean Castle

The Phantom Piper of Culzean Castle

Culzean Castle, two hours southwest of Edinburgh, overlooks the Firth of Clyde. Famous for its architecture and Robert Adam interiors, it is also known for a ghostly piper who plays during storms. This blend of natural beauty and supernatural tales offers visitors a unique experience. The castle's dramatic location and eerie music promise an unforgettable visit.