Exploring the most popular castles near Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland's atmospheric capital, is a gateway to exploring some of the most intriguing castles in the country. Steeped in history and surrounded by stunning landscapes, these ancient fortresses offer a unique glimpse into Scotland's past, complete with tales of intrigue, betrayal, and the supernatural. Perfect for a weekend getaway, each castle has its own eerie charm waiting to be discovered.
The ghosts of Glamis Castle
Just an hour and a half from Edinburgh lies Glamis Castle, reputed to be one of Scotland's most spots. This majestic castle is wrapped in legends, including that of the Monster of Glamis, a hidden room with dark secrets, and numerous ghost sightings. Visitors can explore its opulent rooms and sprawling grounds while possibly encountering its spectral residents.
The mystery of Tantallon Castle
Perched on the edge of cliffs facing the North Sea, Tantallon Castle offers breathtaking views alongside chilling tales. About an hour's drive from Edinburgh, this semi-ruined fortress is said to be by a mysterious figure captured in photographs by visitors. Its dramatic history as the stronghold of the Douglas family adds layers to its ghostly allure.
Spirits at Fyvie Castle
Fyvie Castle is about three hours north of Edinburgh but well worth the journey for those intrigued by paranormal activity. This stunning castle is known for its beautiful architecture and several resident ghosts attributed to curses laid upon it over the centuries. The Green Lady and Grey Lady are among the spirits said to roam its halls.
Hauntings at Crathes Castle
Located two hours from Edinburgh, Crathes Castle boasts enchanting gardens and mysterious rooms. It is renowned for the Green Lady's Room, where visitors often report sudden drops in temperature and glimpses of fleeting figures. Given that this land was a gift from King Robert the Bruce, it's no surprise that this picturesque yet eerie castle captivates everyone who visits.
The Phantom Piper of Culzean Castle
Culzean Castle, two hours southwest of Edinburgh, overlooks the Firth of Clyde. Famous for its architecture and Robert Adam interiors, it is also known for a ghostly piper who plays during storms. This blend of natural beauty and supernatural tales offers visitors a unique experience. The castle's dramatic location and eerie music promise an unforgettable visit.