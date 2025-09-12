Cycling adventure in Karnataka's lush landscapes

With diverse terrains and rich greenery, Karnataka makes for a perfect backdrop for cycling enthusiasts. From Western Ghats to serene coastal routes, the state presents a range of landscapes to explore on two wheels. Here's an itinerary for a cycling adventure through Karnataka's lush environments, highlighting key routes and tips for an unforgettable experience.

#1 Exploring the Western Ghats The Western Ghats are synonymous with biodiversity and scenic beauty. Cyclists can start their journey from Chikmagalur, which is famous for its coffee plantations. The route towards Kudremukh National Park offers challenging climbs and breathtaking views. Riders should be prepared for varying weather conditions as they navigate through dense forests and rolling hills.

#2 Coastal ride along the Arabian Sea For all the beach folks out there, the Mangalore-Karwar stretch is just perfect. This stretch runs along the Arabian Sea, with gorgeous views of the ocean and pristine beaches. Cyclists can also take breaks at the tiny fishing villages on the way. Plan your rides for early mornings or late afternoons to escape the scorching heat during noon.

#3 Discovering historical trails in Hampi Hampi's historical trails make for a one-of-a-kind cycling experience, surrounded by ancient ruins and temples. Beginning from Hospet, cyclists can discover UNESCO World Heritage sites while pedaling through rocky terrains studded with boulders. The terrain is mostly flat but needs to be carefully navigated owing to the uneven paths.