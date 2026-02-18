Cycling v/s rowing: Which is better for your heart?

Cycling and rowing are two popular cardiovascular exercises that can help improve heart health. Both activities engage multiple muscle groups, making them effective for building endurance and cardiovascular fitness. However, each comes with its own set of benefits and considerations. Knowing how cycling and rowing affect heart health can help you make an informed choice about which exercise suits you best.

Endurance boost Impact on cardiovascular endurance Both cycling and rowing are great for improving cardiovascular endurance. Cycling works the lower body, engaging muscles in the legs and glutes, while also elevating heart rate. Rowing, on the other hand, is a full-body workout that engages upper and lower body muscles, giving a holistic cardiovascular workout. Regular practice of either can improve heart efficiency by increasing blood flow and oxygen uptake.

Caloric burn Caloric burn comparison When it comes to burning calories, both cycling and rowing are effective. The number of calories burned depends on the intensity of the workout and duration. Generally, an hour of vigorous cycling can burn around 500 to 700 calories depending on weight and speed. Similarly, an hour of intense rowing can burn around 600 to 800 calories. Both exercises are great for weight management.

Joint impact Joint impact considerations Cycling is often considered low-impact as it puts less strain on joints compared to high-impact exercises like running. It is ideal for those with joint issues or those recovering from injuries. Rowing also offers a low-impact workout but requires proper technique to avoid strain on the back or shoulders. Both activities can be adjusted in intensity to suit individual needs without compromising joint health.

