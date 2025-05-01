How doodling can help you stay calm
What's the story
Art can be a powerful tool for relaxation and stress relief.
Involving yourself in something creative helps you express emotions, improve focus, and find peace.
For novices, delving into art as a way of de-stressing can be both rewarding and therapeutic.
Here's how you can start your journey with the art to beat stress without prior experience or expensive materials.
Doodle
Start with simple doodling
Doodling is the easiest way to start your artistic journey. All it needs is pen and paper and no formal training.
When you let your hand glide across the page, you can flow into a state of flow which helps in reducing anxiety.
Doodling promotes mindfulness by centering your attention on the present moment, making it a great tool to calm the cluttered mind.
Colors
Experiment with colors
Using colors in art can have a profound effect on mood and emotions.
As a beginner, you can experiment with different color combinations using colored pencils or paints.
The act of selecting colors and applying them onto paper or canvas can be calming and meditative.
By understanding how colors influence feelings, you will be able to create pieces that reflect how you are feeling.
Collage
Try collage making
Collage making has always been about putting together various materials such as magazine cutouts, fabric scraps, or photographs onto a surface to create new compositions.
This technique is perfect for beginners since it doesn't require drawing skills but is still creative.
The tactile nature of cutting and pasting elements together offers a hands-on approach that can distract from the stressors.
Mandala
Engage in mandala art
Creating mandalas is as simple as it sounds. You draw intricate circular patterns that promote relaxation through repetitive designs.
If you're a beginner, you can either use templates or draw freehand, using simple shapes like circles and triangles.
The symmetry found in mandalas encourages concentration, while fostering inner peace during creation—a perfect activity for unwinding after a long day.
Nature
Explore nature-inspired art
Nature-inspired art has to do with observing elements of nature—plants, landscapes, animals—and translating them into art.
As a beginner, you can start sketching some leaves or flowers found around you with the help of pencils or watercolors.
This exercise not only improves your observation skills but also connects you with your surroundings—which is a key part of lowering stress levels naturally through creativity.