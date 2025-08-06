Cold showers for health: Myth v/s facts

For years now, cold showers have been a point of interest for many health enthusiasts. While some people are of the opinion that they provide a whole lot of benefits, others remain doubtful. In an attempt to clear the air, this article will debunk the popular myths of cold showers and provide factual details about their impact on health.

Immunity insight Myth: Cold showers boost immunity A popular belief is that cold showers can enhance the immune system. However, there is limited scientific evidence supporting this claim. While exposure to cold may increase circulation temporarily, it doesn't necessarily translate to a stronger immune response. More research is needed to establish any direct link between cold showers and improved immunity.

Weight loss insight Myth: Cold showers aid weight loss Another popular myth is that cold showers help in losing weight by increasing metabolism. Though cold exposure can activate brown fat, which burns calories, it's a minuscule effect and not likely to cause a noticeable drop in weight alone. A balanced diet and regular exercise continue to be the most effective ways of controlling weight.

Mental health insight Myth: Cold showers improve mental health Some feel that cold showers can lessen the symptoms of depression or anxiety by encouraging the release of endorphins. While these showers may result in a temporary improvement in mood owing to increased alertness and improved circulation, it's important to note that they cannot be a replacement for professional mental health treatments or therapies. One shouldn't solely depend on this method for mental health benefits.