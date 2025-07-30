5 sun exposure myths you should stop believing

Sun exposure has been shrouded in a lot of myths that can heavily affect your day-to-day health decisions. While sunlight is critical for vitamin D production, myths surrounding them often result in too much/too little exposure. Knowing these myths is critical for making smart sun safety and health-related choices. Here are some prevalent sun exposure myths, and how to bust through them.

Sunscreen impact Myth: Sunscreen blocks all vitamin D production A common myth is that sunscreen use completely blocks the body's ability to produce vitamin D. In reality, although sunscreen reduces the amount of UV radiation reaching the skin, it doesn't completely prevent vitamin D synthesis. Studies show that even with sunscreen, sufficient vitamin D levels can be maintained through regular outdoor activity and a balanced diet.

Tanning bed risks Myth: Tanning beds are safer than sunlight Some think tanning beds provide a safer option than natural sunlight since they control UV exposure. However, tanning beds deliver concentrated UVA and UVB rays, increasing the risk of skin cancer and premature aging more than natural sunlight. The World Health Organization classifies tanning beds as carcinogenic, highlighting their potential danger.

Skin protection needs Myth: Dark skin does not need sun protection Many believe that people with darker skin tones don't need sun protection, thanks to more melanin. While melanin provides some level of protection from UV, it doesn't completely rule out the risk of skin damage or cancer. No matter what skin tone you have, everyone should apply sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30 when staying in sunlight for long.

Cloud cover misconception Myth: Cloudy days mean no sunburn risk Many think that cloudy days remove the risk of sunburn, as they block direct sunlight. But did you know that up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate clouds and damage your skin, without you realizing until later in the day? Apply sunscreen even on overcast days to protect from unexpected UV exposure.