Escape the crowds: 5 peaceful beaches worth exploring
What's the story
Exploring hidden beaches is a refreshing change from crowded tourist spots. These secret beaches promise solitude and natural beauty, mostly untouched by commercialization. The adventure of discovering such places can be the highlight of a trip, giving an opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the calm of serene landscapes. Here are five secret beaches around the world promising solitude and stunning views for those willing to seek them out.
Seychelles beach
Anse Source d'Argent in Seychelles
Anse Source d'Argent is located on La Digue Island in Seychelles. Famous for its stunning granite boulders, this beach features clear turquoise waters and soft white sand. The shallow waters make it perfect for snorkeling, so you can witness beautiful marine life just off the shore. You have to walk a little through thick vegetation to reach this beach, adding to its secluded charm.
Mexico Beach
Playa del Amor in Mexico
Playa del Amor or Hidden Beach, located on Marieta Islands off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, is a one-of-a-kind beach. How many times have you seen a beach hidden inside a crater? You can only access this beach by swimming or kayaking through a tunnel during low tide. The rock formations surrounding it make for a cozy atmosphere, ideal to unwind and explore caves.
Australia beach
Whitehaven Beach in Australia
Whitehaven Beach spans over seven kilometers along Whitsunday Island's east coast in Australia. Its pristine silica sand stays cool underfoot even on scorching days, thanks to its high purity level of 98% silica content. Accessible by boat/seaplane from Airlie Beach or Hamilton Island, this off-beat location guarantees fewer crowds, while offering stunning views of swirling sands meeting azure waters.
Greece beach
Navagio Beach in Greece
Navagio Beach, on the northwest coast of Zakynthos Island in Greece, is known for its shipwreck resting ashore since the '80s. The incident involved cigarettes destined for other parts of Europe. Surrounded by towering limestone cliffs, the beach is only accessible by boat. The ride leaves from nearby Porto Vromi harbor town. Visiting here is truly a memorable experience. Worth every effort spent reaching there!
Bora Bora Point
Matira Point on Bora Bora island
Matira Point, at the southern tip of French Polynesia's iconic island paradise popularly known as "Bora-Bora" worldwide, features an azure lagoon full of colorful fish and coral reefs. The perfect spot for snorkel lovers! Powdery sands stretching up to two kilometers long and bordered by swaying palm trees, gentle waves wash the shore. Making it an idyllic setting for romantic walks and sunset picnics alike.