You must visit these offbeat places in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The southern state of Tamil Nadu is famous for its cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes. Apart from its beautiful beaches, it is also home to colorful markets and tranquil backwaters. These offbeat hidden gems are perfect for experiencing something different, and are an absolute delight for travelers looking for the unique. Let's explore the treasures for an enriching journey through the state.
Rock temples
Discover ancient rock-cut temples
Tamil Nadu is dotted with ancient rock-cut temples that exhibit incredible architectural prowess. Carved out of a single rock, the Mandagapattu Temple is a testament to the skill of early artisans. These temples are often adorned with intricate carvings and sculptures depicting various deities and mythological scenes. A visit to these sites will give you a glimpse into the region's historical significance and artistic achievements.
Hill retreats
Experience tranquility at hill stations
Beyond the bustling cities, you can also explore serene hill stations such as Yercaud and Kolli Hills. These destinations boast cool climates, shady greenery, and stunning views of the valleys below. You can take leisurely walks through coffee plantations or can trek along scenic trails. The peaceful atmosphere makes these hill stations perfect for relaxation away from the urban chaos.
Local markets
Explore vibrant local markets
Tamil Nadu's local markets serve as vibrant hubs where culture meets commerce. Whether it's Madurai's Puthu Mandapam Market or Coimbatore's RS Puram Market, you are likely to find traditional handicrafts nestled next to modern goods. These include textiles or jewelry items made by skilled artisans using age-old techniques passed down through generations.
Backwater bliss
Discover serene backwaters
Tamil Nadu's peaceful backwaters in Pichavaram near Chidambaram town are a dream come true for nature lovers. These mangrove-forest surrounded waterways, are home to various species of wildlife from kingfishers to herons. The place serves as a calm retreat amid nature, far away from the hustle and bustle. It proves to be an ideal location for those looking for peace and an unusual adventure.