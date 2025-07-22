Top destinations to experience canopy walks 

Canopy walks give you an opportunity to experience forests like never before, from above. These aerial walkways allow you to walk among the trees, giving you a chance to learn about wildlife and plant life, closely. Canopy walks are a common sight in several parts of the world, each offering a different view and experience. They are safe and accessible for most people, making them a thrilling option for nature lovers.

Amazon adventure Discover the Amazon rainforest canopy The Amazon Rainforest houses one of the most famous canopy walks. The walk provides an opportunity to explore one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, from the top. You can see a range of birds, insects and lush vegetation. The walkway is usually suspended several meters above from the ground level, providing panoramic views of the forest below. A great opportunity for ecology and conservation enthusiasts!

Taman Negara Trek Experience Malaysia's Taman Negara National Park Taman Negara National Park in Malaysia has one of Southeast Asia's longest canopy walks. Spanning over 500 meters, this walkway takes visitors through a dense jungle where they can observe its rich flora and fauna. The park is over 130 million years old and one of Earth's oldest rainforests. This canopy walk gives a glimpse into ancient ecosystems, ones that have remained relatively unchanged over millennia.

Kakum Heights Explore Ghana's Kakum National Park Kakum National Park in Ghana also has a canopy walkway that extends across seven bridges, with viewing platforms along the way. It is located about 30 meters above ground, offering breathtaking views of tropical rainforest landscapes. As visitors make their way across this suspended pathway, they can often spot monkeys swinging through trees or colorful butterflies fluttering by.