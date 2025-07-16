Riverboarding on your list? Here are the top spots

Riverboarding offers an exhilarating way of experiencing the world's waterways. Combining elements of surfing and white-water rafting, this adventure sport allows enthusiasts to navigate rivers on a specially designed board. With its growing popularity, riverboarding has become a must-do activity for thrill-seekers wanting to explore nature's aquatic wonders. From fast-flowing rapids to serene river stretches, here are some routes across the globe promising an unforgettable experience for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike.

Zambezi Thrills The Zambezi River adventure Africa's Zambezi River is famous for its difficult rapids and stunning views. One of the finest riverboarding spots, the river has a combination of adrenaline-pumping sections and calm waters. The Batoka Gorge stretch is especially known for its fierce rapids, making for an exhilarating challenge for veteran riverboarders. As you ride through this legendary river, you will be greeted with breathtaking landscapes and varied wildlife.

Kaituna Rapids Exploring New Zealand's Kaituna River Popular among water sports enthusiasts, New Zealand's Kaituna River is the perfect combination of thrilling rapids and lush surroundings. Situated on the North Island, the river has the Tutea Falls with a seven-meter drop—the highest commercially rafted waterfall in the world. If you're looking to get your adrenaline pumping with some natural beauty, Kaituna's clear waters and vibrant greenery make an ideal setting.

Pacuare Journey Costa Rica's Pacuare River experience Costa Rica's Pacuare River is famous for its untouched beauty and thrilling rapids. The river cuts through dense rainforests making this path not just about heart-racing water hurdles but also an opportunity to see exotic wildlife along the way. The mix of Class III-IV rapids makes it a perfect place for intermediate and advanced riverboarders who want to enjoy nature while indulging in adrenaline-fueled fun.