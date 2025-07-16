Traditions that make Moroccan weddings so special

Moroccan weddings are a riot of color, steeped in rich traditions and customs that capture the essence of the country's illustrious cultural heritage. These occasions are not merely about the coming together of two people but a grand affair with family, friends, and the entire community. From exquisite ceremonies to vibrant attire, Moroccan weddings give an insight into the country's cultural tapestry. Here are five delightful Moroccan wedding customs you might find interesting.

Henna night The henna ceremony The henna ceremony is an important part of Moroccan weddings, usually taking place a day or two before the main affair. During the ceremony, intricate henna designs are painted on the bride's hands and feet, as a symbol of beauty and protection. The event is often accompanied by music and dance, setting the mood for the joyous wedding day ahead.

Wedding dress Traditional attire A traditional Moroccan bride wears a takchita—a gorgeous gown made from rich materials such as silk or satin. The dress is also embellished with beautiful embroidery and embellishments that highlight Morocco's artistic roots. The groom typically wears a djellaba or jabador. Both traditional garments contribute to the authenticity of the celebration.

Bridal Parade The Amariya procession One of the most iconic moments of a Moroccan wedding is when the bride is carried in an amariya—a beautifully decorated chair—by male relatives or friends. Not only does this signify her movement from her family house to her new home with her husband, but the whole scene is a spectacle, with lively music, and cheers from guests, as they celebrate this important milestone.

Culinary delights Lavish feasting Food is an integral part of Moroccan weddings, where guests are pampered with extravagant feasts, including traditional delicacies like couscous and vegetarian tagine. The meals are lavishly served at various points during the festivities, allowing each guest to revel in the delight of feasting on these amazing dishes. The excess of food showcases the hospitality and warmth of Moroccan culture, making the wedding memorable for everyone.