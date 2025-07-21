When in Spain, visit these charming coastal towns

Spain is known for its lively cities and crowded beaches, but hidden along its coastline are peaceful towns that are ideal for a quiet getaway. These offbeat destinations provide an escape from the throngs of tourists, letting you soak in an authentic Spanish experience as well as picturesque natural beauty. From quaint fishing villages to tranquil bays, these coastal gems are perfect for unwinding and exploring.

Historical charm Comillas: A historical gem Nestled in the Cantabria region, Comillas is a dream for history buffs and architecture lovers. The town is dotted with stunning buildings such as the Capricho de Gaudi and the Sobrellano Palace. You can walk through cobblestoned roads with age-old houses or lounge at the nearby beach. Comillas is a delightful mix of culture and nature, and will enchant you with its calm.

Picturesque views Luarca: The white town of Asturias Often called the "White Town," Luarca is located in Asturias on Spain's northern coast. The beautiful fishing village features whitewashed buildings on hills overlooking the sea. You can explore its pretty harbor or the local eateries. With its stunning views and relaxed vibes, Luarca is an ideal place to chill by the sea.

Cultural fusion Mojacar: A blend of cultures Sitting atop a hill, Mojacar in Almeria province overlooks both mountains and sea with breathtaking views. Famous for its Moorish influence (architecture, narrow winding streets lined with whitewashed houses, colorful flowers), the town gives an insight into Spain's diverse cultural heritage while tempting tourists to relax on its pristine beaches nearby.