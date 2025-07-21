5 traditional markets to visit in Southeast Asia

From delectable street food to unique souvenirs, Southeast Asia's traditional markets give you a taste of the local culture like no other. These markets are bustling with life and sell everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts. Exploring them can be an enriching experience for any traveler seeking to connect with the local way of life. Here are five unmissable traditional markets.

Drive 1 Chatuchak Weekend Market, Bangkok Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok is among Southeast Asia's largest markets, with over 15,000 stalls spread out over a whopping 35 acres. The market is frequented by around 200,000 visitors each weekend. It has everything from clothing and accessories to home decor and antiques. It's a perfect place to pick up quirky souvenirs or simply enjoy browsing through the vast variety of items on show.

Drive 2 Ben Thanh Market, Ho Chi Minh City One of the oldest and most famous markets in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Thanh Market is a must-visit. Famous for its hustle and bustle, the market features hundreds of stalls selling everything from textiles, handicrafts to local delicacies. Ben Thanh is also famous for its street food vendors serving authentic Vietnamese dishes at a cheap price. Perfect for those wanting to experience Vietnamese culture first hand!

Drive 3 Ubud Art Market, Bali Ubud Art Market is famous for the variety of handcrafted goods created by local artisans. Situated in the cultural capital of Bali, it has everything from woven bags and silk scarves to wooden carvings. Tourists can browse through two levels of colorful displays while soaking up the artistic vibe of Ubud.

Drive 4 Bogyoke Aung San Market, Yangon Bogyoke Aung San Market in Yangon has been a shopping destination since the colonial era. With over 2,000 shops under one roof, it displays jewelry made out of precious stones like jade and rubies with traditional Burmese clothing known as longyi. This market gives you a glimpse of Myanmar's rich cultural heritage with its varied products.