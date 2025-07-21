Overrated Indian destinations you may want to skip

With its diverse culture and rich history, India attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all destinations are worth the hype. Some places are frequently termed overrated due to reasons like overcrowding, commercialization, or lack of unique experiences. Here, we explore a few such destinations that travelers often wonder about visiting. These insights could help you make informed travel plans in India.

Overcrowding Shimla: The crowded hill station Shimla is often touted as a must-visit hill station in India. But, it is often overcrowded, especially during peak seasons. The influx of tourists causes traffic jams and long waiting time at popular attractions. While the natural beauty is undeniable, the crowds can be overwhelming and take away the serene experience one would expect from a hill station.

Commercialization Goa: Beyond the beaches While Goa is known for its beaches and nightlife, it has turned extremely commercialized over the years. Many travelers believe that the commercialization has robbed Goa of its original charm. High prices in the tourist season and crowded beaches are some common complaints among tourists who are looking for the real deal.

Limited attractions Agra: More than just 'Taj Mahal' Agra is synonymous with Taj Mahal, which attracts millions every year to marvel at the architectural beauty. But beyond this glorious monument, some tourists find hardly anything worth exploring in Agra. This thought often makes the travelers wonder if a visit just for Taj Mahal is worth the time and money.

Tourist traps Jaipur: The Pink City's challenges Jaipur's famous forts and palaces draw a lot of visitors every year but also bring their own set of tourist traps. Many travelers complain of being hassled by stubborn vendors or inflated prices at local markets targeting unsuspecting tourists. These experiences can often mar the city's cultural richness.