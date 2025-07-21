Most beautiful national parks in India: A list

From snow-clad mountains to dense forests, India is home to various stunning national parks. While some are popular, others are hidden gems, waiting to be discovered. These lesser-known national parks give you a chance to witness India's diverse flora and fauna away from the crowd. From lush forests to beautiful landscapes, these parks give wildlife lovers and nature enthusiasts a chance to get closer to nature.

Silent Valley Silent Valley National Park: A biodiversity hotspot Silent Valley National Park in Kerala is famous for its rich biodiversity and untouched environment. The park harbors several endangered species and showcases the uniqueness of the Western Ghats' ecosystem. From dense forests to sightings of rare flora and fauna, visitors can explore a lot here. The untouched beauty of the place makes it the perfect getaway for people looking for solitude in nature.

Namdapha Namdapha National Park: A wilderness adventure Situated in Arunachal Pradesh, Namdapha National Park is one of the largest protected areas in India. It offers an array of habitats ranging from tropical rainforests to alpine meadows. The park houses a large number of animal species such as tigers, leopards, and elephants. Adventure enthusiasts can go on treks through its difficult terrain, while birdwatchers will love spotting different birds.

Khangchendzonga Khangchendzonga National Park: Majestic mountain views If you want to enjoy the scenic beauty of the world's third-highest peak, Mount Khangchendzonga, head to Sikkim's Khangchendzonga National Park. This UNESCO World Heritage Site will mesmerize you with its beautiful glaciers, valleys, and rivers. The park is also home to rich fauna including snow leopards and red pandas, and colorful rhododendron forests which blossom in the springtime.