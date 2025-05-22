Is gluten-free diet healthier? Let's find out
What's the story
Over the past few years, gluten-free diets have gained immense popularity, with most people thinking that avoiding gluten from their diet is inherently healthier.
But, the truth is, it's a misconception more than anything else.
Knowing the facts about gluten and its health effects can help people choose wisely.
Here, we debunk myths surrounding gluten-free diets and clarify their real health benefits.
Calorie misconception
Gluten-free does not mean low-calorie
We also often hear that gluten-free foods are lesser in calories than those with gluten.
However, in reality, many gluten-free products have added sugars and fats to make them taste better and improve texture, which can up the calories.
Hence, just picking a product because it's gluten-free doesn't mean it will help you lose weight or be lesser in calories.
Nutrient concerns
Nutritional deficiencies are possible
Eliminating gluten without medical need can prove detrimental to health.
Many whole grains that contain gluten are some of the richest sources of nutrients such as fiber, iron, and B vitamins.
When these grains are eliminated from the diet without suitable replacements, there is a risk of missing out on these important nutrients unless compensated with other food sources or supplements.
Health assumptions
Gluten-free is not synonymous with healthy
Another misconception is that all gluten-free foods are inherently healthy.
While some naturally gluten-free foods like fruits and vegetables are nutritious, processed gluten-free products may still contain unhealthy ingredients such as high levels of sugar or sodium.
It is crucial for consumers to read labels carefully and choose whole foods over processed options when possible.
Medical necessity
Only necessary for certain conditions
While gluten-free diets are critical for people struggling with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, they aren't required for everyone else.
For individuals without these conditions, avoiding gluten altogether offers no proven health benefit.
Following a restrictive diet without medical need can complicate meal planning unnecessarily and may not even provide any extra health benefits.
Financial considerations
Cost implications of going gluten-free
Gluten-free products usually come at a higher cost than regular ones.
This is because they are produced specially, and the ingredients used are alternatives to wheat-based components.
This added cost can accumulate pretty quickly if you opt for an entirely unnecessary switch just because you think it's healthier, when it's really not what you need in your diet.