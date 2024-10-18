Summarize Simplifying... In short Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to crafting decadent, gluten-free desserts.

From cookies and brownies to meringues and cheesecakes, these treats are packed with nutrition and flavor.

Even a healthier chocolate spread can be made using chickpeas, satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising on health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Decadent desserts crafted from chickpeas

By Anujj Trehaan 12:40 pm Oct 18, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Think chickpeas are only good for hummus or a salad topper? Think again! These protein-packed legumes can work their magic in the dessert department too. Protein and fiber-rich chickpeas are a secret weapon for creating healthier treats that don't skimp on flavor. This article features five game-changing dessert recipes that turn this unassuming ingredient into irresistible indulgences.

Cookies

Chickpea chocolate chip cookies

Turns out, you can make delicious gluten-free cookies with a secret ingredient: chickpeas! By blending cooked chickpeas until smooth and combining them with peanut butter, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips, you can create cookies that are soft, chewy, and packed with nutrition. These cookies are just as tasty as traditional recipes, but with a healthy twist.

Brownies

Vegan chickpea brownies

For vegans or those looking to cut back on dairy, chickpea brownies are a game-changer. The chickpeas are blended into a silky puree and combined with cocoa powder, coconut oil, and maple syrup. This results in brownies that are surprisingly rich and fudgy. Proving that indulgent desserts can be healthy, this recipe doesn't compromise on taste.

Meringue

Chickpea meringue kisses

Turns out, aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas) is a game-changer! It's the secret ingredient for perfect vegan meringues. By whipping aquafaba with sugar until stiff peaks form, you can create meringue kisses that are light, airy, and practically identical to egg-based ones. Add a dash of vanilla or almond extract for extra flavor, and voila - vegan treats with a touch of elegance.

Cheesecake

Creamy Chickpea Cheesecake

Creative dessert enthusiasts have figured out that chickpeas can be used to create a cheesecake filling so creamy, you won't believe it's not dairy. Blending them with cashews soaked overnight, lemon juice, and your sweetener of choice before pouring it over a crust of nuts and dates, you'll end up with a cheesecake so deliciously creamy, you'll forget it's made from chickpeas.

Spread

Chocolate hummus spread

Turns out, chocolate hummus is the healthier answer to our chocolate spread cravings. By blending chickpeas with cocoa powder, honey or maple syrup, and tahini, you get a smooth spread that's delicious on toast or as a dip for fruit slices. It's got all the chocolatey flavor you want, but with less sugar and more nutrients compared to store-bought chocolate spreads.