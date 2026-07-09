Keep your closet organized with these easy hacks
What's the story
Sorting clothes seasonally can be a game-changer in keeping your closet organized. By dividing your wardrobe according to seasons, you can easily access what you need when you need it. This method not only saves time but also helps in maintaining your clothes better. Here are five practical hacks to help you sort your clothes seasonally, making the most of your closet space and keeping everything neat.
Tip 1
Use clear storage bins
Clear storage bins are perfect for seasonal sorting as they let you see what's inside without opening them. Label each bin with the season and type of clothing it holds, like summer dresses or winter coats. This way, you can easily find what you need without rummaging through everything. Plus, clear bins keep clothes protected from dust and damage.
Tip 2
Rotate hangers by season
Rotating hangers by season is a smart way to keep your closet organized all year round. During the change of seasons, take out all clothes from the hangers and put them back in the order of the new season's wardrobe. This way, you can ensure that only appropriate clothes are on display, making it easier to pick outfits according to the weather.
Tip 3
Implement a donation box
Having a donation box in your closet encourages you to part with items you no longer wear or need. While sorting through clothes each season, add anything that doesn't fit or you haven't worn in a while to this box. Not only does this help keep your wardrobe updated, but it also makes room for new pieces you'll actually wear.
Tip 4
Utilize vacuum-sealed bags
Vacuum-sealed bags are perfect for compressing bulky winter sweaters or summer beachwear, saving space in your closet. These bags keep clothes safe from moisture and pests while reducing their size by up to 75%. Just remember to label each bag clearly so that you know what's inside when it's time to switch out your seasonal wardrobe.
Tip 5
Create an inventory list
Creating an inventory list of all items in each bin or bag makes it easier to know what you have without digging through everything every time you need something new for the season ahead. This way, you can avoid buying duplicates and make sure all essentials are in place before the next changeover.