03:38 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Stamppot, a traditional Dutch dish, is known for its hearty and comforting nature. Originally made with potatoes and kale or cabbage, it has been a staple in the Netherlands for centuries, especially during the colder months. This vegetarian and eggless version maintains the essence of the classic while incorporating a variety of vegetables. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this veggie edition of Stamppot, you will need two pounds of potatoes (peeled and quartered), one pound of carrots (sliced), one pound of leeks (cleaned and chopped), half a cup of milk (plant-based for vegan option), four tablespoons of unsalted butter or margarine, salt and pepper to taste, and optional garnishes such as chopped parsley or fried onions.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Peel the potatoes and cut them into quarters. Slice the carrots into thin rounds to ensure they cook evenly. For the leeks, remove any outer layers that seem tough or damaged, then chop them finely. This preparation ensures that all components will meld together perfectly in your stamppot.

Step 2

Cooking potatoes and veggies

In a large pot, add your quartered potatoes along with enough water to cover them by an inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add sliced carrots and chopped leeks to the pot. Continue cooking until all vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork—this should take another 10 minutes approximately.

Step 3

Mashing time

Once your vegetables are cooked through, drain off any excess water from the pot but save about a half-cup in case you need it later for mashing. Add milk (or plant-based alternative) along with butter or margarine to your vegetable mixture in the pot over low heat. Mash everything together until you reach your desired consistency—smooth with some chunks is traditional for stamppot.

Step 4

Seasoning and serving

Generously season your veggie stamppot with salt and pepper, tailoring it to your taste preferences. If the consistency appears too thick post-mashing, gently incorporate some of the reserved cooking liquid until you achieve a texture that's perfect for you. For serving, present it hot, elegantly garnished with optional toppings like freshly chopped parsley or crispy fried onions, which introduce a delightful contrast in texture.