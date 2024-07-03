In brief Simplifying... In brief Falconry in the Scottish Highlands offers an immersive experience for all, from beginners to bird enthusiasts.

An attraction you can't miss

Soar with eagles: Falconry in the Scottish Highlands

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story The Scottish Highlands, a region known for its rugged landscapes and rich history, offers a unique experience for visitors: falconry. This ancient sport of kings allows you to get up close with birds of prey in their natural habitat. It's not just about watching these magnificent creatures; it's about learning, interacting, and even handling them under the guidance of experienced falconers.

Getting started

Discover the art of falconry

Falconry in the Scottish Highlands caters to everyone, from beginners to avid bird watchers. You'll begin with a brief history of falconry and meet various birds, including eagles, hawks, and falcons. Instructors will demonstrate how to handle these magnificent birds safely and with respect. Learning to correctly wear the glove and call a bird to your arm becomes an exhilarating highlight of the experience.

Nature walk

Walk with Hawks

Imagine walking through the Scottish Highlands' dense forests or open moorlands with a hawk flying beside you. This experience lets you observe these birds in action, flying from tree to tree and soaring overhead before gracefully returning to your gloved hand on command. It offers an immersive way to connect with nature and witness the incredible hunting skills of these predators closely.

Capture memories

Photography session

For those who love capturing moments, some falconry centers offer specialized photography sessions. Here, you can take stunning photos of the birds in flight against the breathtaking backdrop of the Highlands. Whether you're an amateur or a professional photographer, this is an unparalleled opportunity to get some fantastic shots of these majestic creatures in their element.

Learn and help

Conservation efforts

Falconry in the Scottish Highlands is more than entertainment; it's educational. Participants learn about conservation efforts for these species and their habitats. Many centers engage in breeding and rehabilitating injured birds, offering insights into their preservation efforts. This experience provides a deeper understanding of how these magnificent animals are being preserved for future generations, emphasizing the importance of conservation work.