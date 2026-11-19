Avocado and quinoa salad is a refreshing dish that combines the nutty flavor of quinoa with the creamy texture of avocado.

This salad is usually loaded with fresh vegetables like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers.

A simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper enhances the natural flavors of the ingredients.

This dish makes for a nutritious meal rich in protein and healthy fats.