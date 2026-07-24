5 delicious recipes made better with cardamom
What's the story
Cardamom, the aromatic spice, is a staple in many kitchens for its unique flavor and fragrance. It can elevate both sweet and savory dishes, making it a versatile ingredient. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight cardamom's magic. From traditional desserts to innovative drinks, these recipes will help you explore the enchanting world of cardamom in your cooking adventures.
Dish 1
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Cardamom-infused rice pudding is a creamy dessert that marries the warmth of cardamom with the subtle sweetness of rice.
To prepare this dish, cook rice in milk until it thickens, then add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavor.
The result is a comforting pudding that can be served warm or chilled. Garnish with nuts or dried fruits for an added texture and taste.
Dish 2
Spiced cardamom tea
Spiced cardamom tea is a refreshing beverage that combines black tea with crushed cardamom pods and other spices like cinnamon and ginger.
Boil water with these ingredients, then steep the mixture for a few minutes before straining into cups.
This aromatic tea can be enjoyed hot or iced and makes for an excellent pick-me-up any time of the day.
Dish 3
Cardamom-flavored cookies
For those who love baking, cardamom-flavored cookies are an excellent choice.
Simply mix flour, sugar, butter, and ground cardamom to make a dough.
Shape it into small balls, and flatten them slightly before baking until golden brown.
The cookies have a delicate flavor profile that goes well with tea or coffee.
Dish 4
Savory cardamom rice pilaf
Savory cardamom rice pilaf is an ideal side dish for any meal.
Start by sautéing onions in oil until translucent, then add basmati rice, along with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and green cardamom pods.
Cook everything together with vegetable broth until the rice absorbs all liquid and becomes fluffy.
Dish 5
Creamy cardamom lassi
Creamy cardamom lassi is a refreshing yogurt-based drink perfect for hot days.
Blend yogurt with water or milk, sugar, and ground cardamom until smooth. Serve chilled over ice cubes, if desired.
This lassi offers a perfect balance between tartness from yogurt and sweetness from sugar, enhanced by the fragrant notes of freshly ground spice.