Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is rapidly becoming a superfood staple, thanks to its incredible nutrition profile.

Loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals, it is said to provide a host of health benefits.

Plus, adding spirulina to your meals can improve their nutritional value without making them taste different.

Here, we take a look at some recipes that use spirulina to make your meals deliciously, nutritiously!