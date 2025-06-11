Delicious ways to use spirulina in meals
What's the story
Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is rapidly becoming a superfood staple, thanks to its incredible nutrition profile.
Loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals, it is said to provide a host of health benefits.
Plus, adding spirulina to your meals can improve their nutritional value without making them taste different.
Here, we take a look at some recipes that use spirulina to make your meals deliciously, nutritiously!
Smoothie bowl
Spirulina smoothie bowl delight
A smoothie bowl is a great way to kickstart your day with spirulina.
Blend one banana, half a cup of spinach, one tablespoon spirulina powder, and a cup of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or kiwi for added flavor and nutrition.
This colorful breakfast option is not just pretty to look at but also packed with antioxidants.
Green pasta
Spirulina-infused green pasta
For a nutritious spin on your regular pasta dishes, try adding spirulina to your pasta sauce.
Cook your favorite pasta according to package instructions.
In a separate pan, saute some garlic in olive oil before adding spinach leaves and one teaspoon of spirulina powder.
Mix this green sauce with the cooked pasta for a meal that's both healthy and satisfying.
Guacamole dip
Spirulina guacamole dip
Enhance your guacamole by incorporating spirulina for an extra nutrient boost.
Mash two ripe avocados in a bowl and mix in one teaspoon of spirulina powder along with lime juice, chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, salt, and pepper to taste.
Serve this vibrant dip with tortilla chips or use it as a spread on sandwiches for added flavor.
Energy bites
Spirulina energy bites
For quick energy bites, blend dates, almonds or cashews (whatever you prefer), oats (optional), honey or maple syrup (for sweetness), chia seeds (for texture), coconut flakes (optional), vanilla extract (optional) with two teaspoons of spirulina powder until well-combined.
Roll the mixture into small balls and refrigerate for 30 minutes at least before relishing these energizing bites as a snack or post-workout treat.