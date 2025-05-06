Love saffron? You'll enjoy these desserts
What's the story
Saffron, the prized spice, with its vibrant color and unique flavor, can turn simple desserts into delightful culinary experiences.
Its subtle but distinct taste lends a touch of luxury to vegetarian sweets.
From decadent cakes to aromatic pudding, saffron can work wonders with anything.
Here are five vegetarian dessert recipes that highlight saffron's essence. Easy to prepare, these will impress your taste buds with their aromatic charm.
Creamy delight
Saffron-infused rice pudding
Saffron-infused rice pudding is a classic dessert that brings together the creaminess of milk with the rich aroma of saffron.
To prepare this dish, cook rice in milk until it turns creamy. Add sugar and saffron strands soaked in warm milk for taste and color.
Garnish with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for texture. This comforting dessert is apt for any occasion.
Frozen treat
Saffron and cardamom kulfi
Kulfi, an Indian frozen dessert, gets an exotic twist with saffron and cardamom.
Boil milk till it thickens, then add sugar, crushed cardamom pods, and saffron strands soaked in warm milk.
Pour the mixture in molds and freeze till solid.
The result is a creamy treat that melts in your mouth while offering the delightful flavors of saffron and cardamom.
Nutty indulgence
Saffron pistachio fudge
Saffron pistachio fudge is an indulgent sweet treat that marries the richness of condensed milk with the nutty goodness of pistachios.
Heat condensed milk on low flame, add butter, sugar, crushed pistachios and saffron strands soaked in warm water/milk.
Stir continuously until the mixture thickens enough to form soft balls when dropped into cold water.
Spread onto a greased tray, let cool before cutting into squares.
Moist delight
Saffron almond cake
Start off by creaming butter and sugar, then add the ingredients one at a time.
Add ground almonds, flour, baking powder, and salt. Fold in the pre-soaked saffron strands for uniform flavor.
Bake until golden brown.
Relish this moist almond cake with your favorite hot beverage for an ideal tea time or special occasion treat.