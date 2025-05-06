May 06, 202511:10 am

What's the story

Saffron, the prized spice, with its vibrant color and unique flavor, can turn simple desserts into delightful culinary experiences.

Its subtle but distinct taste lends a touch of luxury to vegetarian sweets.

From decadent cakes to aromatic pudding, saffron can work wonders with anything.

Here are five vegetarian dessert recipes that highlight saffron's essence. Easy to prepare, these will impress your taste buds with their aromatic charm.