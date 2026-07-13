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Botswana's desert rally: An event you can't miss

By Simran Jeet 11:18 am Jul 13, 202611:18 am

What's the story

Botswana's desert rally is a thrilling off-road racing event, set against the stunning backdrop of the Kalahari Desert. The rally attracts racers and adventure seekers from across the globe, promising an exhilarating experience for all. With its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, the event tests participants' skills and endurance to the limit. Here are some key insights into this exciting rally.