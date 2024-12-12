Digital age hairdo: Social media-inspired styles
In the digital age, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have emerged as powerful trendsetters in fashion and beauty, dictating the hottest hairstyles of the season. Users are constantly bombarded with an endless stream of hair inspiration from celebrities, influencers, and even their peers. This article explores the most coveted social media-generated hairstyles and offers expert advice on how to recreate them at home.
The rise of the e-girl and e-boy hairstyles
The e-girl and e-boy hairstyles are currently trending on TikTok and Instagram. Defined by their bold colors, typically pink, blue, or green, these styles are all about expressing individuality with a touch of edge. To get the look, you'll need to bleach sections of your hair before using semi-permanent dyes. Remember to use color-safe shampoos and conditioners to keep the colors vibrant.
Influencer-inspired sleek buns
The sleek bun, often seen on influencers while vacationing in Maldives or at the Oscars, provides a touch of sophistication without the fuss. Use a smoothing serum to fight off frizz. Pull your hair back into a tight ponytail, then twist it into a bun. Use bobby pins for extra security and you're done!
The revival of 90s blowouts
The big, bouncy blowouts of the '90s are back, thanks to social media nostalgia trends. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez have been spotted on Instagram sporting the look, sending fans into a frenzy. To get the look at home, use a round brush while blow-drying your hair away from your face. For extra volume and shine, apply a volumizing mousse before drying.
DIY beach waves for summer vibes
Beach waves are a classic hairstyle experiencing a resurgence on platforms like Pinterest as summer approaches. This relaxed vibe is achievable without heat tools! Simply braid damp hair before bed and leave it overnight. In the morning, unravel the braids and spritz a sea salt spray for added texture. This technique delivers gorgeous waves without the damage of heat styling.
The power of accessories in social media trends
Social media trends have brought hair accessories back into the spotlight in a big way! Headbands, scrunchies, clips, and barrettes are now essential additions to any hairstyle. Adding accessories to your hairdo is a quick and easy way to amp up your look, adding a touch of style or playfulness depending on the accessory you choose.