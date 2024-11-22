Summarize Simplifying... In short For a slick, non-greasy look on oily hair, wash with a clarifying shampoo and style with a lightweight gel.

Use dry shampoo to absorb excess oil at the roots, and matte styling products to avoid shine.

Add volume at the roots with a mousse and regular trims to slow oil movement down the hair shaft.

Remember, balance is key: shampoo every 2-3 days with products for oily scalps, but avoid over-stripping to prevent more oil production. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Refreshing slicked-back styles for oily hair types

By Anujj Trehaan 03:04 pm Nov 22, 202403:04 pm

What's the story While dealing with oily hair can be frustrating, it has its advantages - particularly when it comes to slicked-back hairstyles. These styles look super sleek and sophisticated on oily hair types. This article explores five fresh and fashionable ways to style your oily hair into slicked-back looks, turning that natural texture into a positive.

Wet look

Embrace the wet look

To get a stylish wet look, first wash your hair with a clarifying shampoo. This eliminates excess oil but leaves some natural oils behind. Next, distribute a lightweight gel evenly through damp hair, comb it back, and allow it to air dry. Voila! You've achieved that effortlessly cool wet look that's perfect for any occasion without looking greasy.

Dry shampoo

Use dry shampoo strategically

Dry shampoo is the secret weapon for oily-haired folks aiming for a slicked-back look without the hassle of daily hair washing. Just sprinkle or spray dry shampoo onto your roots, wait two minutes, then brush it out thoroughly. This step absorbs excess oil at the scalp, giving you a fresher canvas for applying styling products like pomade or wax to hold your slicked-back masterpiece all day long.

Matte finish

Opt for matte products

Whereas shiny finishes can accentuate greasiness, matte styling products provide a welcome contrast. Opt for matte pomades or waxes formulated specifically for oily hair. These products deliver hold and texture without contributing shine, making them perfect for achieving a slicked-back style that appears fresh and contemporary. Work a small quantity through dry or minimally damp hair before combing it back.

Volume boost

Incorporate volume at the roots

Adding some lift at the roots can help keep slicked-back styles from looking flat and greasy on oily hair types. Before styling, apply a volumizing mousse to damp roots, then blow-dry your hair with a round brush, lifting at the roots as you go. Once dry, use your chosen styling product sparingly from mid-lengths to ends only, avoiding the scalp area where oil production is highest.

Maintenance

Regular maintenance is key

For the perfect slicked-back look in oily hair, it's all about balance. Shampoo every two or three days with products designed for oily scalps, but opt for gentle formulas to avoid over-stripping and causing your scalp to produce even more oil. Plus, regular trims help slow down the movement of oils down the hair shaft, keeping your ends healthy and making styling a breeze.