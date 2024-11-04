Summarize Simplifying... In short For a fuller fishtail braid with fine hair, start by washing with volumizing shampoo and conditioner, then blow-dry with mousse for added body.

Dynamic fishtail braids for fine textured hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:00 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Fishtail braids are beautiful, but if you have fine hair, they can be a bit tricky. They either slip or look thin. This article shares five game-changing tips for making your fishtail braids look fuller and hold style, even with fine hair. With the right techniques and products, you can create a stunning fishtail braid that adds volume and intricacy to any look.

Prep work

Prepping your hair for volume

Before diving into your fishtail braid, prep your hair to make it look fuller and hold better. Wash with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to create a stronger base. Then, apply a lightweight mousse to damp hair and blow-dry with a round brush for added body. This prep work gives fine hair the texture and volume it needs for a standout fishtail braid.

Foundation

Creating the perfect base

For fine hair, a strong foundation is key to avoiding a limp or unraveled outcome. Start by lightly teasing sections at your crown before you begin braiding. This creates root lift and texture, making it easier to secure the fishtail sections. Using a texturizing spray or dry shampoo also adds grip and fullness, making fishtail weaving a breeze without any slipping strands.

Technique

The braiding technique

When braiding fine hair into a fishtail, modify your technique a bit to create extra fullness. Instead of small, tight sections, use larger ones and keep them loose as you cross over. This creates a bulkier braid that mimics the look of thicker hair. Complete the look by gently pulling (or "pancaking") at each braid section to further widen it and amplify the voluminous effect.

Security

Securing your fishtail braid

Achieving perfect braids with fine hair can be a bit tricky, as the smooth texture tends to slip out of styles easily. Use clear elastics made specifically for fine or slippery hair. These elastics offer extra grip without showing up in your final look. A quick spritz of light-hold hairspray directly onto an elastic band before securing your fishtail can help everything stay put all day long.

Accessories

Adding accessories wisely

Adding accessories to your fishtail braid can enhance its appearance and provide extra security for finer strands if selected carefully. A thin ribbon woven through sections of your braid or small decorative pins inserted strategically along its length can add stylish accents while helping to secure everything more firmly than with hair alone.