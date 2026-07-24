Best free tools to declutter your files
What's the story
In today's digital age, keeping our files organized can be a daunting task. However, with the right tools, it can be a breeze. Fortunately, there are plenty of free resources available that can help you keep your digital life in order. From cloud storage solutions to file management systems, these tools can help you declutter your digital space without spending a dime. Here are some of the best free tools to organize your files.
Tip 1
Use cloud storage solutions
Cloud storage solutions such as Google Drive and Dropbox offer a simple way to store and organize files online.
With these platforms, you can access your files from anywhere with an internet connection. They also provide options for sharing files with others easily.
By storing documents in the cloud, you free up space on your device and keep everything organized in one place.
Tip 2
Implement file management systems
File management systems like Trello or Asana help you keep track of tasks and documents in an organized manner.
These tools let you create boards or lists where you can categorize different projects or files.
This way, you can keep your digital workspace clutter-free by having everything categorized according to priority or project type.
Tip 3
Utilize desktop organization tools
Desktop organization tools like Fences let you group icons into shaded areas on your desktop screen.
This way, you can keep related files together and access them easily when needed.
Such tools are especially useful for people who have a lot of icons littered all over their screens.
Tip 4
Take advantage of file compression software
File compression software like 7-Zip lets you reduce the size of large files by compressing them into smaller archives.
This not only saves storage space, but also makes it easier to transfer large documents over email or other platforms.
By compressing unnecessary files, you can keep your system organized and free from clutter.
Tip 5
Explore digital note-taking apps
Digital note-taking apps like Evernote or OneNote provide an efficient way to organize notes, ideas, and documents in one place.
These apps allow users to tag notes for easy retrieval later on, ensuring that important information is never lost amid the clutter of other digital content.