Step into history: Hiking routes with ancient rock art 

Africa is home to some of the world's most ancient rock art, providing a glimpse into the lives and beliefs of early human societies. These artworks, discovered in various regions across the continent, are best explored through hiking expeditions. Not only do hiking tours allow for an immersive experience, they also provide access to remote sites often inaccessible through other means. Here are key insights into discovering Africa's ancient rock art while hiking.

Drakensberg Exploring South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa shelter one of the largest rock paintings collection by the San people. The paintings highlight snippets of daily life and spiritual rituals. The hiking trails here range from easy strolls to tough treks, making them suitable for various fitness levels. Giant's Castle Game Reserve is a popular place to start exploring these paintings, with guided tours for those who wish to know more about their historical significance.

Twyfelfontein Namibia's Twyfelfontein rock engravings Twyfelfontein in Namibia is famous for its massive collection of rock engravings, which date back to over 6,000 years. The engravings mostly depict animals and hunting scenes carved into sandstone surfaces. Several hiking routes allow visitors to explore these ancient artworks up close. Guided hikes also offer valuable context about the engravings' meanings and their creators' lifestyles.

Tassili n'Ajjer Tassili N'Ajjer in Algeria: A UNESCO World Heritage site Located in southeastern Algeria, Tassili n'Ajjer is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its stunning collection of prehistoric rock art dating back thousands of years. The site is home to over 15,000 drawings and engravings of human figures and wildlife unique to the Sahara region during the wetter periods. Hiking through this region allows you to admire these amazing artworks amid beautiful desert scenery.