What's the story

Okra, the versatile vegetable, features prominently in most African cuisines.

With its unique texture and flavor, okra is a common ingredient in various traditional dishes of the continent.

From stews to soups, this green pod lends a distinct taste and nutrition to meals.

Here, we explore five popular African dishes that beautifully highlight the use of okra. Each dish gives a glimpse of Africa's rich culinary heritage.