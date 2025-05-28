You must visit these peaceful oasis towns
Africa is home to a variety of landscapes. However, hidden oasis towns make up for some of the best experiences in the continent.
These towns, often located in remote areas, give us a peek into the diverse cultures and natural beauty of the continent.
From lush greenery to vibrant markets, these oases are worth exploring for those seeking adventure and tranquility from bustling city life.
Desert gem
Siwa: Egypt's desert gem
Siwa, nestled in Egypt's Western Desert, is an oasis town. Known for its palm groves and salt lakes, Siwa provides a peaceful environment with an air of history surrounding it.
The town is known for its ancient ruins and traditional mud-brick architecture.
Tourists can visit the Temple of the Oracle or chill in one of the many natural springs dotting the landscape.
Blue Pearl
Chefchaouen: Morocco's blue pearl
Often called Morocco's Blue Pearl, Chefchaouen is famous for its mesmerizing blue-washed buildings set against a spectacular mountainous backdrop.
The beautiful town has winding alleys brimming with local crafts and textiles.
The Rif Mountains surrounding the town make for a great hike and the panoramic views of this unique oasis are simply amazing.
Gateway to Sahara
Ouarzazate: Gateway to Sahara
Ouarzazate acts as the gateway to Morocco's Sahara Desert.
Touted as "The Door of the Desert," it has beautiful kasbahs made of clay bricks, which are a perfect part of their surrounding.
The town has also been a shooting location for several movies, thanks to its amazing landscapes and historic architecture.
Ancient oasis
Ghadames: Libya's ancient oasis
Ghadames is an ancient oasis town in Libya, near its borders with Tunisia and Algeria.
It features well-preserved Berber architecture, with its whitewashed buildings built to keep interiors cool in hot summers.
The old town area has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its cultural significance.