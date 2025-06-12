For hikers: Waterfall trails worth exploring
Africa is dotted with some of the most stunning landscapes and its hidden waterfall hikes are a must-try for every thrill-seeker.
These trails take the adventurer through dense forests, rough terrains, and picture-perfect vistas.
Each hike gives you a chance to explore the continent's natural beauty while relishing the soothing sights and sounds of gushing waterfalls.
Whether you're an expert or a novice, these gems are worth exploring.
Tugela Falls
The enchanting Tugela Falls
Tugela Falls in South Africa is one of the tallest waterfalls in the world.
Nestled in the Drakensberg Mountains, this hike treats you to breathtaking views of dramatic cliffs and valleys.
While the trail can be arduous with steep inclines and rocky paths, reaching the top rewards you with a panoramic view of the falls plunging down 948 meters.
Start early in the day to fully enjoy this awe-inspiring trek.
Ouzoud Waterfalls
Exploring Ouzoud Waterfalls
Nestled in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, Ouzoud Waterfalls is a popular site among tourists and locals alike.
The hike meanders through olive groves and small Berber villages before arriving at the spectacular falls which plunge over 100 meters into a pool below.
You can swim or even take a boat ride near the falls for a closer view.
This hike is also fairly easy, making it family-friendly as well.
Victoria Falls
Chasing Victoria Falls' trails
Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe has a number of hiking trails that provide unique views of this mammoth waterfall.
Locally known as The Smoke That Thunders, the falls are among Africa's most famous natural wonders.
The trails range from short walks along well-maintained paths to more challenging routes that involve navigating rocky terrain near Devil's Pool or Livingstone Island.
Kalambo Falls
Discovering Kalambo Falls' secrets
Kalambo Falls straddles Tanzania and Zambia at Lake Tanganyika's southern tip. It boasts of being one of Africa's tallest uninterrupted drops at 221 meters high.
This remote location asks for determination but rewards those who make their way there.
With pristine surroundings untouched by mass tourism, it's ideal if solitude amidst nature appeals you greatly.
When seeking adventure off-the-beaten-path destinations, this is a choice destination.