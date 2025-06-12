What's the story

Africa is dotted with some of the most stunning landscapes and its hidden waterfall hikes are a must-try for every thrill-seeker.

These trails take the adventurer through dense forests, rough terrains, and picture-perfect vistas.

Each hike gives you a chance to explore the continent's natural beauty while relishing the soothing sights and sounds of gushing waterfalls.

Whether you're an expert or a novice, these gems are worth exploring.