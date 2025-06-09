Ever tasted cocoyam? Try these dishes
Cocoyam, a staple in many African countries, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits.
This root vegetable is used in various traditional dishes that highlight the rich culinary heritage of the continent.
From savory stews to delightful snacks, cocoyam offers a unique taste experience.
Here are five cocoyam dishes from Africa that you should try to appreciate the diverse flavors and textures this ingredient can offer.
Fufu delight
Ghanaian cocoyam fufu
Cocoyam fufu is an extremely popular dish in Ghana, commonly accompanied with soups or stews.
The cocoyams are boiled until soft and pounded to a smooth, dough-like consistency.
The dish is usually enjoyed by tearing off bits of fufu and dipping it into flavorful soups like groundnut soup or light soup.
It adds a delightful texture to the delicious flavors of the accompanying dishes.
Traditional stew
Nigerian ekpang nkukwo
Ekpang nkukwo is another traditional Nigerian delicacy that consists of grated cocoyams wrapped in leafy greens such as spinach or pumpkin leaves.
The wrapped bundles are then cooked with spices, palm oil, and sometimes even seafood or vegetables for added flavor.
This dish is loved for its hearty taste and aromatic appeal, making it a favorite among those who enjoy robust flavors.
Soup sensation
Cameroonian achu soup
Cameroon's achu soup uses cocoyam as its star ingredient along with yellow soup prepared from spices such as limestone paste and palm oil.
The cocoyams are boiled to tenderness and then mashed to form achu fufu to serve the soup with.
The earthiness of the cocoyams and the vibrancy of the soup make this meal both simple and complex at the same time.
Dumpling delight
Ugandan malewa with cocoyam dumplings
In Uganda, malewa (smoked bamboo shoots) go beautifully with cocoyam dumplings for an authentic dining experience.
The dumplings are made by mashing boiled cocoyams mixed with flour into small balls, which are then steamed or boiled further before being served alongside malewa stew flavored with local herbs and spices.
Flavorful pairing
Ivorian sauce graine with cocoyams
A culinary masterpiece, sauce graine from Ivory Coast combines the rich flavors of palm nut sauce and a variety of vegetables like okra.
The dish is further enhanced by adding tender pieces of cooked cocoyams on top as garnishing.
Each layer contributes to an explosion of flavors, making for a delightful experience with every bite.
This dish is a must-try for anyone exploring African dishes.