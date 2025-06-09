What's the story

Cocoyam, a staple in many African countries, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits.

This root vegetable is used in various traditional dishes that highlight the rich culinary heritage of the continent.

From savory stews to delightful snacks, cocoyam offers a unique taste experience.

Here are five cocoyam dishes from Africa that you should try to appreciate the diverse flavors and textures this ingredient can offer.