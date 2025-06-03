What's the story

Africa's sprawling deserts are home to some of the most exquisite dune trekking experiences in the world.

From exploring the otherworldly landscapes, to witnessing mesmerizing sunsets, to reveling in the tranquility of endless sand dunes, these treks offer it all.

Whether you are an expert trekker or a curious traveler, these routes guarantee unforgettable journeys across Africa's famous deserts.

Here are five must-experience desert dune trekking routes that highlight the continent's diverse, mesmerizing terrains.