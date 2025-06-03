Do these 5 simple neck exercises today
What's the story
With our ever-increasing screen time, it has become more important than ever to maintain neck flexibility and good posture.
Regular neck exercises can easily relieve tension, improve mobility, and promote good posture.
Here are five easy exercises that you can seamlessly fit into your daily routine to promote neck flexibility and posture.
They are simple but effective and require no special equipment or time.
Side tilt
Neck tilt for side flexibility
The neck tilt exercise focuses on the muscles at the side of the neck.
For this exercise, sit or stand with your back straight.
Gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a mild stretch on the other side of your neck.
Hold the position for around ten seconds before returning to the starting position.
Repeat on the other side for balanced flexibility.
Front-back stretch
Forward and backward neck stretch
This exercise helps stretch the front and back of your neck.
Start by sitting or standing upright with a straight spine.
Lower your chin gently towards your chest, feeling a stretch on the back of your neck.
Hold for ten seconds before raising your chin towards the ceiling to stretch the front of your neck.
Hold each position briefly before returning to neutral.
Rotation exercise
Neck rotation for improved mobility
Neck rotation improves mobility by focusing on rotational movement in the cervical spine region.
Begin by sitting comfortably with a straight back.
Gradually turn your head to one side as far as comfortable without straining, keeping shoulders relaxed throughout this motion.
Hold briefly before rotating back through center and then turning toward the other side; repeat several times, ensuring smooth transitions between movements.
Shrug exercise
Shoulder shrugs to relieve tension
Shoulder shrugs relieve tension and enhance posture by strengthening the upper trapezius muscles.
These muscles attach to the base of the skull, helping with stabilization for daily activities like typing.
To perform, raise both shoulders towards your ears, hold for a moment, then release. Repeat this sequence for several reps.
Practiced regularly, you'll notice quick, visible improvements in your posture and tension relief post each session.
Chin tuck
Chin tucks for alignment correction
Chin tucks address the problems of alignment due to excessive use of devices, which results in a forward head posture.
To do this, sit or stand and pull your chin back gently to make a double-chin appearance.
Hold for a few seconds and release. Repeat several times a day to keep things aligned and avoid problems caused by poor postural habits over time.