Discover alpaca farms in Cusco, Peru

By Anujj Trehaan 03:25 pm Oct 29, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Turns out, the Incan city of Cusco has more to offer than ancient ruins and stunning vistas. You can now visit adorable alpaca farms! Yes, you read that right. These cute, fuzzy animals are waiting to make your day extra special. Learn about the significance of alpacas in Peruvian culture, witness traditional weaving techniques in action, and of course, get plenty of opportunities for alpaca selfies!

Awana Kancha: The living museum

Awana Kancha or 'Palace of Weaving,' is not just another alpaca farm; it's a living, breathing textile museum. You get to hang out with llamas and alpacas, but the real magic happens when you see how their wool gets transformed into stunning textiles, right from the source. They show you how they dye everything with natural stuff, so it's a super colorful (and super educational) experience for everyone.

CCOCHAHUASI ANIMAL SANCTUARY

While not technically an alpaca farm, Ccochahuasi Animal Sanctuary deserves a special mention for its work in rescuing and rehabilitating mistreated and neglected alpacas (among other animals). This sanctuary offers a unique experience for visitors to witness conservation efforts firsthand and interact with a variety of rehabilitated animals. It's a perfect blend of learning about wildlife rescue and having fun feeding and interacting with alpacas at the same time.

Mundo Alpaca: Textile Education Center

Mundo Alpaca is unique, providing visitors with a deep dive into the world of Andean textiles. From interacting with various species of South American camelids to watching artisans at work spinning and weaving, this center teaches guests about the crucial role alpacas play in traditional Peruvian textiles. It's an ideal place for anyone curious about the artistry behind Peru's renowned fabrics.

Sacsayhuaman Alpaca Farm

Situated near the famous Sacsayhuaman ruins, this farm provides a beautiful setting where you can feed and pet alpacas while surrounded by ancient Incan walls. The peaceful ambiance, along with the breathtaking views, creates a perfect experience for those wanting to connect with nature while discovering more about these adorable creatures.

Sol y Luna: A cultural encounter

Luxury meets cultural immersion at Sol y Luna, where you can visit local alpaca farms during your stay. This concept allows travelers to discover rural communities, partake in traditional weaving workshops, and learn about the lives of the very women preserving these age-old traditions. It's a truly special way to experience Peruvian culture while indulging in modern comforts.