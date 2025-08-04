Love pilaf? You'll enjoy these variations

Ancient grains have been a staple in diets across the world for centuries. From quinoa to farro and millet, these grains offer a nutritious alternative to modern refined grains. Adding them into pilaf dishes can make your everyday meals fun and nutritious. Here are some ancient grain pilaf variations you can easily make at home. They promise flavor and health benefits without complex ingredients/techniques.

Quinoa delight Quinoa pilaf with vegetables We all know quinoa is a versatile grain packed with protein and essential amino acids. For a simple quinoa pilaf, cook the grain in vegetable broth until fluffy. Add sauteed onions, bell peppers, and peas for the color and texture. Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of lemon juice to enhance the flavors. Not only is this dish nutritious, but also quick to make on busy weekdays.

Farro flavor Farro pilaf with herbs Farro has an ancient, chewy texture and nutty flavor as a wheat grain. For a hearty farro pilaf, cook farro in water or broth, till tender. Mix in fresh herbs- parsley or dill, and chopped tomatoes and cucumbers for freshness. A drizzle of olive oil adds richness while keeping things simple.

Millet magic Millet pilaf with spices Since millet is gluten-free and high on magnesium, it makes a perfect addition to your diet. Toast millet for a spiced millet pilaf before cooking it in vegetable stock until soft, but firm to bite. Every grain is uniquely seasoned by cumin seeds or turmeric powder added during the cooking time itself. Garnish this fragrant dish with cilantro leaves just before serving up hot plates full of goodness everyone will love thoroughly!