5-ingredient oatmeal pots for busy mornings

For those hectic mornings, quick, nutritious meals are the key. Oatmeal pots, with just five ingredients, make for a perfect choice. They're easy to prepare, and give you a balanced start. You can customize these pots to suit any taste or dietary requirement, and enjoy flavor and convenience without much preparation. Here's how to make your own oatmeal pots.

Banana honey Classic banana and honey oatmeal This classic combo is sweet and oh-so-satisfying. Use rolled oats as the base, add sliced bananas for natural sweetness. A drizzle of honey will not only enhance the taste but give you the energy kick you need. Add some chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts for the additional crunch. Finish it off with a splash of milk or a dairy-free substitute for the right consistency.

Berry mix Berry delight oatmeal pot Berries contribute a pop of color and antioxidants to your oatmeal pot. Use oats as the base, then mix in fresh or frozen berries like blueberries or strawberries. A spoonful of yogurt lends creaminess while increasing the protein content. Sweeten with a dash of maple syrup, if you want, and top with chia seeds for added fiber.

Apple cinnamon Apple cinnamon comfort bowl For a comforting twist, combine oats with diced apples and ground cinnamon. This duo creates a warm aroma reminiscent of apple pie without the added sugar. Toss in some raisins for natural sweetness and texture contrast. A dollop of almond butter can enhance creaminess while providing healthy fats.