Try these recipes using fresh plums

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, plums add a sweet and tangy flavor to a wide variety of dishes. These five recipes use fresh plums from your garden or the market, highlighting their unique taste. Get ready to create everything from tarts to sorbets with these five delightful plum-based recipes.

Tart delight Plum tart with almond crust A plum tart with an almond crust makes for an ideal dessert for any occasion. The sweet plums and nutty almond crust make for the perfect balance of flavors. Simply slice fresh plums and lay them over an almond-flavored pastry base. Bake until the crust is golden brown and the plums are tender. This tart can be served warm or cold, making it versatile for different settings.

Chutney charm Spiced plum chutney Spiced plum chutney makes an excellent accompaniment to various dishes, adding a burst of flavor with each bite. To prepare this chutney, cook chopped plums with spices such as cinnamon and cloves until they break down into a thick sauce. Add sugar to taste for sweetness, and vinegar for tanginess. This chutney goes well with cheese platters, or as a condiment for sandwiches.

Smoothie bliss Plum smoothie bowl A plum smoothie bowl is as refreshing as it is nutritious. It's the ideal breakfast or snack. Blend some fresh plums with yogurt or plant-based milk until smooth, and pour it out into a bowl. Top it with sliced fruits like bananas or berries, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and seeds like chia or flaxseed for added texture and nutrition.

Grilled goodness Grilled plums with honey drizzle Grilled plums are a simple yet flavorful way to enjoy this fruit during barbecue season. Halve the plums and remove pits before placing them on the grill, cut-side down, until they develop grill marks. Drizzle honey over the grilled halves before serving to enhance their natural sweetness.