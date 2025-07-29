Most scenic countryside trails in Japan: A list 

Japan 's countryside is home to some of the most beautiful walking trails in the world. The scenic trails give you a chance to explore lush landscapes, calm forests, and stunning views. Whether an expert hiker or just seeking a gentle walk, these trails have something for everyone. Here are five of the most beautiful walking trails in Japan's countryside that promise breathtaking sights and serenity away from the city.

Historic route Nakasendo Trail: A historic pathway The Nakasendo Trail is Japan's ancient highway, connecting Kyoto and Tokyo during the Edo period. Walkers can step back in time as they walk through well-preserved post towns like Magome and Tsumago. The path is dotted with traditional wooden buildings, giving you a glimpse of Japan's past. The entire trail is around 533 kilometers long but can be enjoyed in shorter segments too for time-crunched travelers.

Pilgrimage pathways Kumano Kodo: Sacred pilgrimage routes Kumano Kodo is a combination of a few pilgrimage routes that lead up to the holy shrines on the Kii Peninsula. A UNESCO World Heritage site, these trails go through dense forests and mountainous regions. Walkers can enjoy the peace of the surroundings while getting beautiful glimpses of nature on the way. The routes are of varying difficulty making it suitable for both beginners and veterans.

Island journey Shikoku Henro: Island circuit The Shikoku Henro is a massive circuit around Shikoku Island, visiting 88 temples along its way. Though traditionally completed by seekers of spiritual growth, modern day walkers enjoy the diverse landscapes of the Shikoku Henro. From coastal paths to mountainous regions, the 1,200+ km long journey can be taken in sections or as part of a long adventure.

Nature reserve Oze National Park: Wetlands wonder Oze National Park has vast wetlands framed by mountains, providing some of the best flora and fauna viewing opportunities across seasons—most notably for its blooming skunk cabbage flowers during the springtime or colorful autumn foliage later on every year. A number of boardwalks facilitate easier exploration, even if you're not used to hiking rugged terrains. But, there are tougher options too, if you want them.