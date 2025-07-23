Escape the crowds: Italy's peaceful villages to explore

We all know Italy is famous for its rich history and culture, but some of its most beautiful treasures are hidden away in the countryside. These time-warped villages can take you back in time to a simpler era. Tucked away in rolling hills and verdant landscapes, they offer a true experience, away from the swarming tourist hubs. Explore these hidden gems to find unique architecture, local traditions and amazing scenery, untouched for centuries.

Ancient charm Civita di Bagnoregio: The dying town Civita di Bagnoregio is popularly called "The Dying Town" owing to its eroding cliffs. Sitting atop a hill in the Lazio region, this village provides breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys. Only reachable via a pedestrian bridge, it features medieval architecture and narrow cobblestone streets. Despite its shrinking population, Civita di Bagnoregio draws visitors looking for peace and historical charm.

Mountain retreat Castelmezzano: A hidden gem in Basilicata Nestled in the Lucanian Dolomites of Basilicata, Castelmezzano is a postcard-perfect village with a dramatic mountain backdrop. The stone houses of the village blend beautifully with the rocky landscape. You can explore hiking trails with panoramic views or the thrill of Flight of the Angel, a zip line adventure connecting Castelmezzano with nearby Pietrapertosa.

Medieval skyline San Gimignano: Towers of Tuscany San Gimignano is well-known for its remarkably-preserved medieval towers that fill the Tuscan skyline. Once, the town had over 70 towers at the height of its glory in the Middle Ages, 14 remain today as markers of wealth and power from a different time. The town's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, complete with pretty squares and artisanal shops selling local produce such as saffron and ceramics.