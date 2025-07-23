Escape the crowds: Italy's peaceful villages to explore
We all know Italy is famous for its rich history and culture, but some of its most beautiful treasures are hidden away in the countryside. These time-warped villages can take you back in time to a simpler era. Tucked away in rolling hills and verdant landscapes, they offer a true experience, away from the swarming tourist hubs. Explore these hidden gems to find unique architecture, local traditions and amazing scenery, untouched for centuries.
Ancient charm
Civita di Bagnoregio: The dying town
Civita di Bagnoregio is popularly called "The Dying Town" owing to its eroding cliffs. Sitting atop a hill in the Lazio region, this village provides breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys. Only reachable via a pedestrian bridge, it features medieval architecture and narrow cobblestone streets. Despite its shrinking population, Civita di Bagnoregio draws visitors looking for peace and historical charm.
Mountain retreat
Castelmezzano: A hidden gem in Basilicata
Nestled in the Lucanian Dolomites of Basilicata, Castelmezzano is a postcard-perfect village with a dramatic mountain backdrop. The stone houses of the village blend beautifully with the rocky landscape. You can explore hiking trails with panoramic views or the thrill of Flight of the Angel, a zip line adventure connecting Castelmezzano with nearby Pietrapertosa.
Medieval skyline
San Gimignano: Towers of Tuscany
San Gimignano is well-known for its remarkably-preserved medieval towers that fill the Tuscan skyline. Once, the town had over 70 towers at the height of its glory in the Middle Ages, 14 remain today as markers of wealth and power from a different time. The town's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, complete with pretty squares and artisanal shops selling local produce such as saffron and ceramics.
Timeless beauty
Matera: City of stones
What makes Matera so unique is its ancient cave dwellings called "Sassi". These structures, carved into limestone cliffs, thousands of years ago, form one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in Italy. From 1993, when they were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for their historical and architectural uniqueness, Matera has been on the world's radar, while retaining an old-world charm.