Protein intake for muscle gain: Myth v/s facts

Protein has always been considered essential for building muscles, however, there are several myths related to its consumption. Some believe more protein equals more muscles, others prefer some sources. This article busts these myths, telling you what actually role does protein play in muscle gain and how to utilize it properly in your workout regime. Thus, giving you a clearer perspective to include protein correctly.

Quantity myth More protein equals more muscle A common myth is that eating too much protein will make you bulk up. Although protein is critical for repair and building muscles, our body can only use so much at one time. Eating beyond that limit doesn't convert into more gains but may just add unwanted calories. Knowing what your body requires based on activity and weight is important.

Source myth Animal protein is superior Another common misconception is that animal-based proteins are always better for muscle gain than plant-based options. While animal proteins are complete with all essential amino acids, so are many plant proteins when combined correctly. A varied diet of legumes, nuts, seeds, and grains can provide adequate amino acids needed for muscle development without basing everything around animals.

Timing myth Timing is everything We have all heard of the "anabolic window" post-workout where protein must be consumed immediately. The idea has been popularized in fitness circles. However, research suggests that total daily protein intake matters more than the precise timing post-exercise. Ensuring consistent consumption throughout the day would support sustained muscle repair and growth rather than focusing solely on immediate post-workout intake.