When in Japan, visit these cottage retreats 

By Simran Jeet
Jul 23, 2025
05:18 pm
What's the story

Japanese cottage retreats are the perfect serene escape, hidden among the iconic cherry blossoms. How stunning are these cottages, you ask? Well, they give you the most unique experience by blending the traditional Japanese architecture with the natural beauty of cherry blossom trees. Peace and cultural richness- the two things these cottages are full of.

Design harmony

Traditional architecture meets nature

The Japanese cottage design also retains traditional architectural elements such as wooden structures and tatami mat flooring. The elements ensure a seamless blend with the surrounding cherry blossoms. Not only do the natural elements look good, but they are also sustainable. The seamlessness of the design allows you to feel one with the nature, while enjoying modern comforts.

Blossom season

Seasonal beauty of cherry blossoms

Cherry blossom season is one of the most awaited times in Japan, usually between March and April. During this season, cottage retreats are surrounded by vibrant pink blooms, offering picture-perfect landscapes. The fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms brings in an air of impermanence and appreciation for nature's cycles. Guests can indulge in hanami, or flower viewing, a beloved tradition during this time.

Immersive activities

Cultural experiences at cottages

Along with nature, many Japanese cottage retreats also offer cultural activities to get a taste of the local traditions. This can include tea ceremonies, calligraphy workshops, or guided meditation sessions. These experiences not only give insight into Japanese culture but also promote relaxation and mindfulness. Participating in these activities further enriches the retreat experience with a mix of education and leisure.

Planning visit

Accessibility and travel tips

When visiting a Japanese cottage retreat during cherry blossom season, book your accommodation in advance as it gets highly sought after. You may also travel on weekdays to skip the crowd and get better prices on stays/tours. Public transport is available all over Japan, but renting bicycles can be a fun way to cover nearby places at your own pace, soaking in scenic sights.