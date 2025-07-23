Uzbekistan's best-kept secrets: A list 

Blessed with a rich history and culture, Uzbekistan makes for an ideal shopping destination for those keen on traditional crafts. Be it intricate textiles or beautiful ceramics, the markets and workshops across the nation offer an authentic insight into its artisanal heritage. Here, we take you through five lesser-known places where you can find exquisite handmade products that capture Uzbekistan's colorful cultural tapestry.

Silk factory Margilan's silk factory Margilan is famous for its silk, and visiting one of its factories gives you a peek into this ancient craft. Here, artisans create stunning ikat patterns with traditional techniques passed down generations. You can see the whole process from silk extraction to dyeing and weaving. The factory shop also gives you an opportunity to buy high-quality silk products right from the source.

Ceramic workshops Rishtan's ceramic workshops Rishtan is known for its unique blue ceramics, made from locally sourced clay and natural pigments. The town has a number of family-run workshops, where tourists can see skilled potters at work. The artisans make a variety of things, from plates and bowls to decorative tiles with intricate designs. Buying directly from the workshops not only supports local craftsmen but also guarantees authenticity.

Carpet weaving Bukhara's weaving carpets Bukhara also has a rich tradition of weaving carpets that reflect Persian designs and local motifs. Several centers in the city offer tours where you can learn about the complex process of making a carpet—from choosing wool to knotting techniques—and purchase finished products or place custom orders.

Woodcarving studios Khiva's woodcarving studios Khiva is also home to talented woodcarvers, who create detailed panels used in architecture, as well as smaller decorative items, like boxes and frames. Visiting these studios, you can appreciate the skill involved in transforming raw wood into intricate art forms using chisels and other hand tools.