Lesser-known alpine villages in Switzerland

The Swiss Alps are famous for their scenic beauty and famous ski resorts. But, away from the beaten path, lie some beautiful mountain villages that tourists have largely left unexplored. These hidden gems can give you a taste of the traditional Swiss life, with picture-perfect settings and unique cultural experiences. If you're looking to get away from crowded tourist spots, these villages are an ideal retreat!

VALS Discovering Vals Nestled in the canton of Graubunden, Vals is famous for its thermal baths and tranquil surroundings. The village is flanked by awe-inspiring peaks and has plenty of hiking trails for adventure lovers. One can explore the traditional wooden houses and relish local delicacies at quaint eateries. The thermal baths, designed by architect Peter Zumthor, are a major highlight, offering relaxation with breathtaking views of the mountains.

Evolène Exploring Evolene Located in Val d'Herens, Evolene is a beautiful village which hasn't lost its authentic charm. Famous for its colorful festivals and traditional costumes, Evolene gives visitors a taste of locals' way of living. The region is ideal for hiking during summers or skiing in winters. With its rustic chalets and beautiful mountains, Evolene is perfect for those looking to escape the city life.

Grimentz Visiting Grimentz Grimentz lies in the Val d'Anniviers valley and is known for its well-preserved medieval architecture. The village has narrow streets filled with wooden houses with colorful geraniums in summer months. The winter months turn it into a ski paradise with a number of slopes accessible for skiers of all levels. Grimentz also provides an opportunity to taste regional specialties at local restaurants.