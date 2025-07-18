What to eat in Odisha: 5 dishes to try

Odisha , a state on India's eastern coast, has a wide range of vegetarian breakfast options that are not just tasty but also healthy. These traditional recipes are generally prepared with locally available ingredients and showcase the region's rich culinary history. From savory pancakes to sweet treats, Odisha's breakfast recipes are sure to give you a delightful start to the day. Explore some popular vegetarian breakfast recipes from Odisha today.

Fermented rice Pakhala bhata: Fermented rice delight Pakhala bhata is a summer staple in most Odia households. The dish is cooked rice fermented overnight in water, giving it a unique tangy flavor. Roasted vegetables or fried lentil dumplings are often served to add taste and texture to pakhala bhata. Not only is pakhala bhata refreshing, but it's also good for digestion, thanks to its probiotic properties.

Flattened rice Chuda kadamba: Flattened rice balls Chuda kadamba is another simple yet delectable dish prepared from flattened rice and mixed with jaggory and coconut. The mix is shaped into small balls making them easy to carry and eat on-the-go. This dish offers an excellent balance of carbohydrates and natural sugars, giving you an energy boost for the day ahead.

Lentil stew Dalma: Lentil and vegetable stew Dalma is a hearty stew prepared using lentils and seasonal vegetables such as pumpkin, potatoes, and raw banana. Seasoned with mustard seeds and cumin powder, the dish is a rich blend of flavors and is super nutritious too! Dalma is best enjoyed with steamed rice or flatbreads for a wholesome breakfast experience.

Sweet cakes Kakara pitha: Sweet semolina cakes While kakara pitha is a popular sweet treat to indulge in during festivals, it also serves as an indulgent breakfast option. These cakes are made from semolina dough and stuffed with a coconut and jaggery mixture before being deep-fried to golden perfection. The crispy exterior and sweet filling make an irresistible combination that curbs any morning craving.